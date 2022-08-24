Liverpool Loanee Scores in Surprise Carabao Cup Victory

Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy could do nothing but praise Liverpool loanee James Balagizi after the 18-year-old scored the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Fulham. The League Two team made easy work of their Premier League opponents in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Crawley’s first goal of the game came early in the first half and then Balagizi doubled it on 49 minutes. Fulham hardly put up a fight against the two-goal deficit. The Fulham team on display were nearly unrecognizable from the one that beat Brentford over the weekend, but it didn’t stop the Crawley Town fans from going into ecstasy at the giant-killing performance.

About Liverpool loanee Balagizi, Betsy enthused, “I worked with James at England when he was 15 and I know his family. We had no right to sign a player of his quality but Liverpool trusted us to allow him to flourish.”

Balagizi is set to be with Crawley Town for the full season. He joined Liverpool as a youth and signed his first professional contract in September 2020. The attacking midfielder has now scored three out of the six goals that Crawley Town has managed in their six games this season.

With that sort of output, it’s no wonder the manager is so thrilled to have Balagizi as an addition to their team.