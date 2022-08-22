Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL

| Monday, August 22 |

Premier League | Old Trafford

8PM BST/3AM EST

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).

I’m not saying that Liverpool need to put 5 past United again to get things back on track. But I’m not not saying that either. Jokes aside, any win at Old Trafford would be welcomed. Setting off yet another crisis down the M62 would only be the delicious icing on the cake.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

