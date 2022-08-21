Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News

MANCHESTER UNITED VS. LIVERPOOL

| Monday, August 22nd |

Premier League | Old Trafford

8PM BST / 3PM EST

After two frustrating draws in the first two games of the season, Liverpool will look to correct the course of their 2022-23 Premier League season with a win in the crucial Northwest Derby against arch rivals Manchester United. The Reds scraped together draws in each of the previous games and have lacked their ruthless edge, despite bright performances by a few players.

The previous game against Crystal Palace ended chaotically at a 1-1 scoreline, with a brilliant solo effort by Luis Diaz saving face for Liverpool. New recruit Darwin Nunez responded to some classic defender shithousery with a head-butt, and received a red card with a three-match ban.

Other than Nunez, Liverpool’s list of players unavailable to play due to injury is long. It includes Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher.

One player who loves playing against United, is Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Manchester United finished sixth last season with a zero goal difference. Their season openers for 2022-23 under new manager Erik ten Hag have both been losses - 2-1 against Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford.

After last season’s 5-0 and 4-0 thrashings by Liverpool, they will look to avoid a repeat of those scenarios at all costs.

Their transfer business this season has included Christian Eriksen from Brentford and Lisandro Matinez from Ajax. A newly signed deal for Real Madrid’s 30-year Casemiro was announced this week as well. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club remains uncertain, adding to ten Hag’s lengthy list of concerns.

United are missing Victor Lindelof, Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri to injury, while Anthony Martial remains a doubt.

It is also likely that a protest will take place, organized by United fans, against their current owners, the Glazers (lol). Jurgen Klopp has offered his opinion on the issue, stating that Liverpool should get the three points if the game is postponed yet again, due to a Manchester United fan protest.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jurgen Klopp: “The individual quality of United up front is ridiculous. [I] heard Martial can play probably, now trained again and can play. He played against us obviously a really good game, so another boy with technique and speed. Football quality in midfield, whoever lines up he will have [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred... and [Scott] McTominay. There’s real quality there and then it’s just about how we deal with that.”

Erik ten Hag: “I know we are the rivals. We have to win every game but especially this game, yeah, I know. Obviously we know what’s going on when you play against Liverpool and especially when you’re Manchester United. So of course you have to be ready but also again you have to cut a point, you have to fight yourself into the season. But it is from game to game.”

The Officials

Referee: Michael Oliver; Assistants: Stuart Burt, Simon Bennett; Fourth official: John Brooks; VAR: Darren England; Assistant VAR: Timothy Wood.

Kickoff is set for 8PM GMT/3PM EST on Monday.