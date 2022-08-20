Rumour Mongering: Liverpool ‘Preparing Offer’ For Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

On Friday Ecuadorian news outlet StudioFutbol reported that Liverpool are ‘preparing an offer’ Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. The 20 year-old Ecuadorian central midfielder joined Brighton in February of 2021 for about £4m. The following August he joined Belgian side Beerschot on loan until January.

The talk of the town (erm, the internet?) at the moment is how the current crop of Liverpool midfielders aren’t good enough. That’s obviously untrue, but that doesn’t stop people from being ridiculous online. This environment is ripe for transfer rumours, and this one popped up this week that’s skeptical at best.

Given that Liverpool’s opponents on Monday are shopping in the market like a deadbeat stepfather on Christmas Eve, it makes sense that Manchester United would be looking at Caicedo. It also makes sense that Caicedo wouldn’t want to join that tire fire.

If I had to make sense of all of this, I imagine the agent of Caicedo has leaked some info to an Ecuadorian journalist just to make United pay more money or make his player seem more attractive. I do not think Liverpool are going to spend £50m on a player that doesn’t even have 20 full 90 minute appearances in Europe.

It’s entirely possible Liverpool does some business before the window closes. Caicedo probably isn’t it.