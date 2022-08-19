Inglethorpe Signs New Contract

Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager.

Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty of top-level players, some still at Liverpool FC and others continuing their careers elsewhere.

The director spoke with gratitude on his role and its continuation:

“My primary role is to be around the players and to help them. It’s a privilege and an honour. Every day I feel very lucky to be getting out of bed and working with the staff that I am and working with the players that I’ve got.

“It really isn’t much of a decision. Like most people, I spent the best part of 20 years trying to get here and when you’re here you don’t really want to leave.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to be offered the chance to continue evolving and creating what we do and I’ve still got as much energy and enthusiasm for the role as I had on day one. The biggest compliment you can be paid is to be trusted to do your job.”

LFC sporting director Julian Ward fills gaps in Inglethorpe’s own humble statement, crediting the Academy director for his successes with Liverpool:

“The work that has taken place at the Academy over a long period speaks for itself and Alex has been fundamental to everything that has been achieved so it is really good news that he will continue in a role in which he excels.

“The demands placed on an Academy director are significant – we want players to develop as sportsmen and as people, we want players to come through to the first-team squad, we want our youngsters to be given the best possible care, support and guidance – and, again, Alex has proven himself to be a leader in these fields and many more besides.

“In recent years, the progress of Academy talent towards the first-team environment and making their mark in the wider professional game is testament to the expertise and input of our Academy coaches and practitioners across the age groups. For this to happen, of course, a positive working culture has to be in place and under Alex this has always been the case.

“So Alex extending his commitment to Liverpool made perfect sense. The good thing is it made perfect sense for him too, which means he can continue this work, which will undoubtedly be of great benefit to us as a club and to the young footballers who we are entrusted with developing.”

Inglethorpe will celebrate a year at LFC just before Christmas 2022. By signing a new contract, he extends his time with the club alongside the first team coaching staff, suggesting an underlying continuity and stability for Liverpool.