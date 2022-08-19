Rival Watch: Impending Man United Signing Unlikely to Feature In Liverpool Clash

Liverpool have had a difficult opening to the season, taking two points from an achievable six and losing a host of players to injuries and suspensions.

However, eternal rivals Manchester United arguably currently stand head and shoulders above all else in terms of the shitty starts, sitting rock bottom of the table with two losses after some truly atrocious performances.

Erik ten Hag curiously fielded Christian Eriksen in an unfamiliar holding role in the 4-0 battering at home against Brentford at the weekend, so eager was the Dutchman to avoid having to start the infamous McFred midfield. And the shambolic showing has seemingly forced the United board into somehow stumbling upon a solid transfer after frittering away their window on nonsensical moves and rumors of moves.

Per The Independent, the Real Madrid star Casemiro is reported to be on the verge of a £59.3m move to the English Northwest, with a personal terms said to have been agreed and medical to be completed as soon as today.

Presumably, the Brazilian has grown weary of winning trophies and executive competence playing for the reigning European champions. A wholly different profile of player than the United targets of last week, such as Adrien Rabiot (without even talking about the transfer target of the past several months in Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong), Casemiro is arguably the defensive destroyer United have desperately needed for the better part of a decade.

The 30-year-old is not likely to feature in Monday’s clash with Liverpool, however, tempted though ten Hag might be to personally chauffeur the player straight from the plane to the pitch.

Let’s see another ex-Madrista’s career has come to Old Trafford to die.