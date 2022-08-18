Liverpool FC Women Beat Aston Villa 0-1 In Another Friendly

The Liverpool FC Women played another friendly this Wednesday in their preparations for the upcoming FA Women’s Super League campaign. While it wasn’t broadcasted and therefore is more difficult to report truthfully, TLO would be remiss not to report on it at all.

Thankfully, unlike previous friendlies this summer, this one was not entirely behind closed doors and the club’s Andy Kelly was able to write a match report as the Red women came away with a victory thanks to a first half strike from (who else?) Leanne Kiernan and an assist from Missy Bo Kearns’ corner.

Rachael Laws also appeared to return to the lineup following a short injury spell, ensuring that Aston Villa were unable to find that all important equalizer. New signing Eartha Cumings was also able to get some valuable minutes in as a substitute for Laws.

Honestly I would love to be able to speak about how the Reds were able to contain Aston Villa from the start, but it feel disingenuous when the match wasn’t broadcasted or streaming anywhere. For all the talk of investing in the Women’s game and how far it has come, there is still little niggling moments like this when a men’s friendly thousands of miles away in a completely other hemisphere can be streamed on the club’s own streaming service, but a women’s friendly only a hundred miles away cannot.

Yes I know that streaming and broadcasting is at the whim of the home club’s discretions, and considering this particular match was played at a training ground and not their home stadiums(s), streaming and broadcasting will be difficult. I’m aware of those circumstances.

That doesn’t mean I have to like them.

Liverpool Women are set to play another friendly on Sunday, this time against West Ham at Loughborough, in what will also likely be a match we’ll be unable to watch.