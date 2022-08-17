Michael Edwards Rejects Chelsea Approach

Former Liverpool FC Sporting Director Michael Edwards has informed Chelsea that he will not be working for them. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Edwards informed Chelsea “of his intention to take some time out away from football”, which is what most Liverpool fans thought he was going to do when he announced his plans to leave his position in November last year.

Since that initial announcement, Edwards has been linked to many jobs, including Real Madrid, Nice, and Paris St. Germain amongst the suitors. Chelsea began courting Edwards for the position after the Todd Boehly consortium took over. Boehly has since served as their interim sporting director. While they seem to have made a couple of shrewd signings in Sterling and Koulibaly, the hijacking of Cucurella and the attempted one at Frenkie de Jong suggests it’s still a pretty scattershot approach at West London. That said, Chelsea should definitely roll with Boehly’s idea on 7-year contracts because football isn’t a famously volatile sport, and Saul Niguez’s 9-year deal with Atletico Madrid worked out so well.

Fortunately for us, Edwards’ brand of selling-on fringe players for maximum value and random sell-on clauses won’t be making its way to Stamford Bridge. All the best, Mike. You’ve earned a good rest.