Jordan Henderson Believes that the Events in Paris Should Be a ‘Watershed’ Moment

In his programme notes ahead of the first home game of the season against Crystal Palace, captain Jordan Henderson said that team spirit and positive culture will be needed to propel the Reds along this season. And this must extend to the fans as well.

In particular he brought up the events in Paris in May 2022, when Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the Champions League final at the Stade de France.

“I always go into the new season not wanting to dwell too much on whatever happened in the previous one – for better or worse – but there is one element that I do want to look back on and that is the treatment of our fans in Paris”, said Henderson.

Fans waiting to enter the Stade de France were subjected to police brutality and dangerous conditions of overcrowding. Despite, UEFA’s attempts to spin the narrative and blame Liverpool fans, various media figures and the club itself were vocal about UEFA’s incompetent handling of the event. Liverpool’s CEO Billy Hogan demanded answers from French authorities. An official report later rejected early suggestions that Liverpool supporters were at fault, and instead blamed poor organisation and overly aggressive policing.

“I know there is an inquiry going on at the minute, so I don’t want to say too much at this stage, but there is a basic principle that needs to be agreed on by all involved in football and that is that football supporters should always be taken care of”, urged Henderson in the programme notes.

“I’m not just speaking for our supporters here either. Every single football fan needs to know that when they go to a match, the authorities will look after them.

“For that to happen, Paris needs to be a watershed. It has to be a moment that brings about change for the better. Nothing else is acceptable.”

Fans who went through the traumatic experience will welcome these words and know that their captain has their backs.