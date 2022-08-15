Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. CRYSTAL PALACE

| Monday, August 15 |

Premier League | Anfield

8PM BST/2AM EST

Liverpool will try to bounce back after a disappointing opening day draw away to Fulham. Thankfully the lads are back in the safe confines of Anfield, although they’ll be up against a tricky Crystal Palace side who looked good in the opening weekend against Arsenal despite losing 2-0.

Regardless, if Liverpool have ambitions of challenging for the league title again, they’ll need to get back to their winning ways, starting tonight.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro Go (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); StarHub TV+ (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheet posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Teamsheet posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.