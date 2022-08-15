Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.

Stewart’s time as the hero was short-lived however. The young forward was sent off in extra time after being shown his second yellow card of the match.

After the game, Barry Lewtas spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about earning a late point.

“Obviously to concede in the 86th minute and then to manage to equalize, you have to be pleased by that spirit. I thought it was the least we deserved in all honesty, we created lots of chances throughout the game. They were a threat at times, but for some of the play that we had I was pleased we got a point in the end.”

Lewtas was also happy that his side is showing signs of progression and understanding of each other as many new players have been introduced into the squad for the season.

“There were lots of promising things that we’re only going to get better at as a new group together. There’s a long way to go, we’re still improving and building. We’ll see how it all balances out but overall we’re happy.”