Oakley Cannonier Signs New Liverpool Contract

Every Liverpool fan has the infamous “corner taken quickly ORIGIIIIIIIIII” etched into their brains. Two of the squad involved in that goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Divock Origi, will be forever written into Liverpool lore for that goal. There was a third quick-thinking member of the extended Liverpool family involved in that game that not everyone knows about. Young ball boy Oakley Cannonier was the one who got a ball to Trent immediately after a corner kick was awarded, allowing for the opportunity to take the kick quickly.

Well, if you’ve followed this site over the last couple of years, you’ll know that young Oakley has started to make a name for himself in the Liverpool Academy, showing impressive movement and a lethal finishing touch as he has worked his way through the age groups. Last year he scored 41 goals for the Liverpool U18 side. That’s a lot of goals.

To reward him for a monster season, Cannonier has been awarded a new long-term contract, just a year after signing his first professional contract. The young forward will make the jump up to Barry Lewtas’ U21 side this season. It’s still a long way to go for him to break through into the senior team to complete the fairytale season, but it’s great to see Cannonier continue to progress to keep the dream alive.