U-18s Shine in 6-2 Opening Day Thrashing Of Middlesbrough

The U-18s enjoyed a much more satisfying opener to their season in the Premier League North. There was never any doubt about the outcome of a game where Lewis Koumas scored a hat trick in the first half and then grabbed a fourth at 61 minutes.

The game ended 6-2 for manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s boys. Koumas was deployed in attack, which turned out to be a stroke of genius from the boss. Koumas scored his first goal on 10 minutes with a solo effort down the flank. His third came at the 45 minute mark, ensuring an opening day hat trick for the talented 16-year-old.

Another surprise and delight on the day was the performance by new signing Ben Doak. The 16-year-old Scottish midfielder arrived just last month from Celtic and made an instant impact in his first match.

Within the first five minutes of the game, his advantageous positioning allowed him to re-direct a clearance from a Boro player straight into the back of the net for Liverpool’s first. He earned a penalty to set up Liverpool’s third and then took it himself, bagging a brace on his debut.

It was an opening match to remember, and if they continue to perform the way that they did on Saturday, Koumas and Doak may be getting their chances to shine from Jürgen Klopp sooner rather than later.