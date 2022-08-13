Liverpool In Talks to Renew Expedia Sleeve Logo Deal

As the new season chugs on, Liverpool continue to work behind the scenes for the club. While the summer transfer window is still open, it’s not only player contracts that are being renegotiated.

The Liverpool ECHO report that the club is in talks with Expedia to renew their sponsorship deal when it expires at the end of this season. Expedia have graced the sleeves of the Liverpool kit since 2020. That deal struck was worth £10m for the Reds. Since then, the Liverpool brand has only grown in popularity after several impressive campaigns and bringing home a handful of trophies. This may mean more money for Liverpool going forward.

Expedia is said to have first right of refusal for the deal. It’s unlikely that they won’t reach another mutually beneficial agreement. According to Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan, “Our partnership with Expedia is working great.”

However, in case they don’t, let’s all just cross out fingers and hope that it isn’t a predatory loan program or gambling site that ends up there instead.