Matip a Doubt for Palace

The injury list is growing, friends

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Joel Matip of Liverpool is challenged by Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on August 06, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Joël Matip has a groin strain, per reports, which puts him in doubt for Liverpool’s Monday kick-off against Crystal Palace.

Matip was unable to complete Friday’s training at Kirkby.

Since Ibrahima Konaté is out injured following the knee issue he picked up in pre-season, Joe Gomez is likely to start alongside Virgil Van DIjk at Anfield Monday.

While Kostas Tsimikas has returned, there are no other senior centrebacks fit.

Joe Gomez, for his part, will hope to take the opportunity to regain the shirt he himself lost through injury seasons ago, as he was formerly the first choice partner for Van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defense.

