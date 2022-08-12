 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Klopp Nominated for UEFA Manager of the Year

The Reds played in every possible game in the tournaments they entered last season

By Mari Lewis
Jürgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool looks on prior to kick off of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage on August 06, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jürgen Klopp is part of the three-man shortlist for the UEFA Manager of the Year, joining Champion’s League and La Liga-winning manager Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid) and Premier League-winner Pep Guardiola (Manchester City).

Klopp’s Liverpool fell short in those two competitions, losing out on the final matchday to Manchester City in the league, and falling 1-0 to Real Madrid in Paris.

Th Reds won both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season.

Klopp and the other two managers progressed past the public vote stage of the award nominations, where a field of six were voted for by clubs who played in the group stages of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as football journalists.

The winner of the award will be announced at the group stage draw on August 25th.

