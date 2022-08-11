Jürgen Klopp on New Deal for “Special Young Player” Harvey Elliott

In 19-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott, Liverpool have one of the best young football players on the planet, and today they moved to remind everyone that they expect him to have a key role to play for the club moving forward.

Today there is a new five-year deal for Elliott though the summer of 2027, improving on the terms he signed through 2026 just last year. Now, with that out of the way, the focus turns to what he can contribute this season on the pitch for the Reds and manager Jürgen Klopp.

“For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact,” Klopp said. “For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent.”

Elliott made 11 appearances for Liverpool last season but it was the fact that he appeared to have secured a starting role before suffering an injury early in the campaign that will give hope and expectation for what kind of a role he can play in 2022-23.

The fairweather fans and glory hunters may clamour for new signings, quick to forget the promise and contributions of those at the club, but Klopp certainly hasn’t and is expecting Eliiott to bring what he did at the start of last season through the coming campaign.

“Harvey got a big knock last season but, like all of the experiences he has had so far, he used it to grow as a person and a player,” the manager added. “It was always obvious that he was a good footballer but taking the next steps was always going to be about using information and experiences to grow and this is exactly what Harvey is doing.

“Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”