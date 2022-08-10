Manchester United Fans Planning To Protest Glazer Ownership During Liverpool Visit

It’s early in the season but two match days from now, Liverpool FC will be travelling to Old Trafford to take on their great rivals, Manchester United. And of course, a fresh pot of controversy is... already brewing.

A social media campaign by Manchester United fan Aidan Walsh @AidanWalshMUFC is urging United supporters to stay out of Old Trafford as a display of protest against the intensely disliked Glazer ownership group.

I’m sure Liverpool fans will remember United fans doing the same a year ago in May, when in the wake of the European Super League announcement and subsequent collapse, fans protested at Old Trafford, causing a postponement of the game. (Liverpool won 4-2, with Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams in the heart of the defence. Good times.)

This particular protest seems inspired by what Valencia fans did at the end of last season to protest their own terrible owner, Peter Lim. After audio leaked of club president Anil Murthy saying that the club were planning to sue the local government over delays in the construction of a new stadium, and disparaging local residents (as well as the city of Liverpool for some reason), Valencia fans took to the streets instead of the stands during a game against Celta Vigo.

It remains to be seen how this all will affect Liverpool. No hostile fans chanting at them would probably make things easier for the Reds. The sight of an empty stadium in a fixture as decorated as this one would be a pity, although one positive would be the lack of vile chanting from them. Let’s see what happens.