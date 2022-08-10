Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton

Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:
- won a penalty
- made an assist
- featured in the League One Team of the Week
And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!
He’s unreal. Conor Bradley, take a bow. #bwfc #lfc pic.twitter.com/KJKQ3tAbEh— Bolton Wanderers (@BwfcFans) August 9, 2022
Bolton manager Ian Evatt had this to say about young Conor to the Manchester Evening News:
“I thought he was excellent, I think it was a real big test for him. I think physically now he’ll understand the demands of playing in that position for us.”
Bradley has been playing as a more advanced right wing-back, instead of the right full-back role that he has usually played at. It seems to be doing him some good as he did this in the previous game: a tricky-dinky dribble into the box to lay off an assist.
Bolton take the lead, @_kyledempsey with the opener! #bwfc pic.twitter.com/RolvayzRrg— BWFCBWFC (@bwfcbwfc) August 6, 2022
The kid looks confident and seems to be having the time of his life. Keep it up, lad.
