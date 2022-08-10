 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conor Bradley Scores First Senior Goal on Loan at Bolton

Screamer!

By dxtehsecks
Ipswich Town v Bolton Wanderers - Sky Bet League One Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Liverpool FC’s 19-year-old right-back Conor Bradley seems to be loving life on loan at Bolton. It’s early days yet, but Bradley has already:

  • won a penalty
  • made an assist
  • featured in the League One Team of the Week

And now, he’s banging in 25-yard screamers from outside the box against Salford (hahaha) in the EFL cup too!

Bolton manager Ian Evatt had this to say about young Conor to the Manchester Evening News:

“I thought he was excellent, I think it was a real big test for him. I think physically now he’ll understand the demands of playing in that position for us.”

Bradley has been playing as a more advanced right wing-back, instead of the right full-back role that he has usually played at. It seems to be doing him some good as he did this in the previous game: a tricky-dinky dribble into the box to lay off an assist.

The kid looks confident and seems to be having the time of his life. Keep it up, lad.

