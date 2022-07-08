Joe Gomez Is “Hungry to Play a Big Part in What’s to Come”

Joe Gomez penned a new five-year deal at Liverpool yesterday, that will keep him at the club till 2027. And the 25-year old is happy to continue living his childhood dream.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best - if not the best - clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really”, he said.

His journey from a teenager at Liverpool to a senior team member has seen a progression of successes, and he attributes this to the manager, team, and supporters.

“The belief within the team and the experience that has come with the finals and the trophies have probably helped evolve the team, the mentality within the team and the belief within the city. That’s credit to the management and the gaffer”, he said.

“It’s been a joy to have been a part of that journey, but I think the main thing is I am definitely hungry to play a big part in what’s to come - and the team are to keep on progressing and not dwell on what’s been achieved”, he added.

Gomez had limited game time last season having returned from a serious injury, and facing stiff competition in Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. And the management have noticed.

“It is not something I am going to ignore and act as if I didn’t want to play more, but my hunger is there. I did my best to apply myself throughout the year and the coaches were aware of that”, he said.

And this year he is determined to fight for his place in the lineup.