Liverpool League Fixtures Moved For Television

Some of Liverpool FC’s games at the start of this upcoming Premier League campaign have been shifted for the purposes of live broadcast.

Heres goes... the second game of the Reds’ campaign against Crystal Palace at Anfield has been moved from Saturday (August 13) to Monday (August 15), and will now kick off at 8pm. The third game of the season, against Manchester United at Old Trafford, will also take place at 8pm. However, it will be on a Monday.

No change in date for the first Merseyside Derby of the season at Goodison Park on 3 September, but the kick-off time has been brought forward to 12.30pm, which is sure to delight our big German boss. Finally, the Reds’ away at Stamford Bridge has been swapped from Saturday, September 17 to the late kick-off on Sunday.

Here’s the full list of Premier League fixtures for the first two months, with changes highlighted:

August 6 - Fulham (A), 12:30pm

August 15 - Crystal Palace (H), 8pm

August 22 - Manchester United (A), 8pm

August 27 - Bournemouth (H), 3pm

August 31 - Newcastle (H), 8pm

September 3 - Everton (A), 12:30pm

September 10 - Wolves (H), 3pm

September 18 - Chelsea (A), 4.30pm