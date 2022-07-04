Liverpool Add Seventh Pre-Season Fixture

Kidderminster Harriers announced on Twitter today that they will be playing a Liverpool XI on July 22nd as part of their preseason at at Aggborough Stadium, with the match set to kick off at 7 PM GMT/3 PM EST.

This adds to a packed July of friendlies, with the Reds already set to play RB Leipzig on Thursday, July 21st at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany. Due to the quick turnaround, it is likely that the side chosen to face the Harriers will be youthful or perhaps include late returning players.

The Reds will then play Red Bull Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria, making a return to England for the friendly on the 22nd all the less likely.

The Reds pre-season kicks off on July 12th against Manchester United from Bangkok. They then face Crystal Palace in Singapore before heading to Germany and finally returning to England for the Community Shield against Manchester City and then play a final pre-season date against RC Strasbourg on the 31st of the month.