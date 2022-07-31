Liverpool vs. Strasbourg Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. STRASBOURG

| Sunday, July 31 |

Pre-Season | Anfield

7:30 PM BST / 2:30 PM EST

Liverpool Football Club won the FA Community Shield trophy last night against Manchester City. The curtain raiser event to the new season saw goals from Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez. The squad now face Strasbourg for a club friendly before the season officially kicks off next weekend. The game will be one last romp for the youth players who have featured in this pre-season campaign for the Reds, and a final flex of the training muscles for the senior squad. However, it remains to be seen if first-choice senior players who played last night, will feature beyond brief substitute appearances. New recruits Nunez and Fabio Carvalho might feature in the lineup to get as much preparatory game time as they can before the business of the season begins.

This will be the first game at Anfield for the Reds this summer, since the 2021-22 season ended. Diogo Jota, Alisson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are still unavailable to play.

Strasbourg will be playing their fifth game of pre-season. Earlier this month they faced English side Brentford in a friendly, in which they drew 2-2.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | No Coverage (Canada) | No Coverage (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | No Coverage (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LIVERPOOL

STRASBOURG

