Liverpool vs. Manchester City Community Shield 2022 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

| Saturday, July 30th |

Community Shield | King Power Stadium, Leicester

5PM BST/12PM EST

Yes, it’s still preseason, but the Community Shield is always a good way to whet the appetite right before the season kicks back into full gear. Liverpool will take on Manchester City for the honors in a preview of what to expect from the two Premier League heavy hitters this season.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City

Television: ITV1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); Paramount+ (Australia); Sportsnet World (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League Nigeria (Nigeria); 111 mio Stadium 1 (Singapore); SuperSport MaXimo 1 (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) / ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

MANCHESTER CITY

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

