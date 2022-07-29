New Squad Number for Joe Gomez

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez, who recently signed a new contract with the club, has shifted squad numbers ahead of the 2022/23 season.

For seven years, Gomez has been Liverpool’s number 12, but now moves to a more traditional shirt number: the Englishman has taken the number 2 shirt.

Originally, squad numbers were assigned by field position, with “2” denoting a right full back — a position Gomez has played in the recent past, alongside his role as center back.

Of course, this doesn’t suggest he’s moving fully to a right back role, just that the traditional center back numbers (4 and 5) are already taken by the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool have said that anyone who has purchased a Gomez jersey with “12” on the back is eligible to receive reimbursement via a like-for-like swap. Information about how this will be done is forthcoming.