Double Injury Blow As Key Liverpool Duo Set To Miss Community Shield

Liverpool will (kinda sorta) kick off their 2022-23 campaign when they take on Manchester City in tomorrow’s FA Community Shield—but will be missing two key players.

Alisson and Diogo Jota are set to miss out, with both having struggled for fitness through preseason. The Reds keeper only featured once against Manchester United in Thailand, while the Portuguese striker did not even make an appearance following setbacks returning from an ongoing thigh injury.

The pair are reported to still be on track be fit for the August 6th Premier League season opener against Fulham, however it appears that neither will feature this weekend.

“[Alisson] trained today more than the day before,” Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Thursday. “He will definitely be available for Fulham but not at the weekend,” said the boss.

“The same for Diogo. He was not here with us so how could he play a football game, that will take a while unfortunately.”

Excellent summer recruitment ensures that Jurgen Klopp has options to field against last season’s league champions in attack, with new boy Darwin Nunez likely now a lock to start and fellow new signing and preseason standout Fabio Carvalho making a strong case for selection. However, no. 2 keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also ruled out due to a knock, meaning third-string shot stopper Adrian is set to start between the sticks against City.

With the match set to take place at Leicester’s King Power Stadium due to the traditional Wembley venue unavailable hosting the women’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany, the Reds will be looking to overcome the setback and make an early statement.

Win, and we get the bragging rights. Lose, and...well we all know what happened the last time the Reds lost to City in the Community Shield.