Ashley Hodson Joins Birmingham City FC On Season-Long Loan

Liverpool announced on Thursday that record appearance holder Ashley Hodson will be joining Birmingham City FC on season-long loan ahead of the new FA WSL season.

It is not a fully goodbye, though, as Hodson will be able to train with the Reds periodically through the week (a strange addition but I’m not complaining) and will still hopefully get Women’s Super League match minutes.

Hodson is a homegrown Academy kid, having made her debut under Matt Beard in his first tenure as manager in 2014. She is the longest serving player on the squad and has since racked up over 100 appearances for the Reds - more than any other player - even after an ACL injury in 2018 that kept her out for almost a year. Her temporary move to Birmingham will also see her reunited with former Liverpool players Christie Murray and Martha Harris.

“Birmingham are an ambitious club and Ash’s experience will be a real plus for them,” Matt Beard said of the move.

“For Ash, this is a chance to get more game time at the end of the week and keep her match fitness high, while still training with us at times during the week.”

Now this writer is going to hold her Hodson shirts tightly and pray this is not a move that becomes permanent.