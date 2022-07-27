RB Salzburg vs Liverpool Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

RB LEIPZIG VS LIVERPOOL

| Wednesday, July 27th |

Pre-Season | Energy Drink Arena South

7PM BST/2PM EST

In what is becoming a bit of an annual preseason tradition, Liverpool continue their preparations against all the Red Bull owned clubs they can find. This time up: Salzburg. Like their counterparts in the German Bundesliga, this Energy Drink team should represent a good warmup against Champions League opposition.

All eyes will once again be on new signing Darwin Núñez, who did nothing to slow down the hype train—indeed, quite the opposite—with his four (4!) goal performance last time out. However, if Klopp sticks to his preseason formula so far, it seems unlikely that the Uruguayan will start alongside the other presumptive starting XI stars.

Of course Núñez isn’t the only exciting young player to watch! Fabio Carvalho, Harvey Elliott, and Stefan Bajcetic have all impressed thus far. And we’re still awaiting our first glimpse of our other Scottish fullback, Calvin Ramsey.

Last time out, Klopp started with a strong XI, most of whom stayed on the pitch for approximately an hour. With the Community Shield on Saturday and the regular season starting just a week thereafter, it’ll be interesting to see if the manager tries to squeeze a full 90 out of anyone, or if he continues with the slow buildup we’ve seen so far.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

RB LEIPZIG

Teamsheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets posted approximately one hour before kickoff.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

