Luke Chambers Pens New Contract

Liverpool FC has announced that defender Luke Chambers is extending his stay on Merseyside, a relationship that has been in place since the youngster was 6 years old.

The youngster recently impressed during the club’s tour of Southeast Asia, making appearances against Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand, and Crystal Palace in Singapore.

Kostas Tsimikas singled out the 18-year-old for praise on the tour:

This kid impress me a lot. He’s a very, very good player and always very focused in the training. For me, my personal advice for him is to never stop dreaming and never stop working hard, because in football that’s the most important [thing]. I’m really sure the future is bright for him.

Chambers played for the under-19s in the UEFA Youth League and the under-21s in the EFL Trophy, but was primarily a starter for the Liverpool under-18s last season. He played in 31 games, registering seven goals and two assists for the U-18s side in the Premier League U18s. A defender on spot-kick duty. Gotta love that.

Able to play left-back and centre-back, Chambers also played for the England Under-19 side this summer, participating in four games and helping England win the U19 European Championships. With silverware, a handful of games with the first-team and a new contract in hand... you just gotta tip your crap and say that it’s been a really good summer for Luke Chambers.