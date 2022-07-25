Klopp on the Upcoming Season: “We’re Really Looking Forward to It”

We’re so close to the start of the season, we can smell it. On August 6th, Liverpool take on Fulham at Craven Cottage and the upcoming season promises to be fun and full of trophies once again. For Jurgen Klopp, though, it’s still the little things that make him excited.

“In this league, the main target for all of us is to qualify for the Champions League - and that’s really difficult enough already,” Klopp told Sky Sports over the weekend. “The moment you reach that, and then there’s still time an opportunity to fight for the title, then you do that. But for the majority of the season you are fighting to quality for the Champions League.

“When you’ve qualified for it four, five years in a row people may not appreciate that anymore like when we qualified first time after a long time (in 2017), but it’s still the main thing to do and that will be a massive fight this year, oh my God!”

And not only qualifying each and every year, but making it to the finals on multiple occasions and winning once feels like a lot to write home about.

“Everyone wants (to win) the Premier League but I have no idea who will make the race. It looks like City in the end will be champion, and if we hadn’t been champions in between then they’d have won it five times in a row, which is really crazy in this country.

“We’re looking to play the best possible season for us and what we can squeeze out of it, let’s see. We’re really looking forward to it.”