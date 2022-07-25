Liverpool’s Anfield Road Expansion Hits Key Milestone, Remains On Time And On Budget

Earlier last week, Liverpool hit a major milestone in their Anfield Road stadium expansion. A massive 300 metric ton roof truss was lifted into place and bolted down with 25,000 bolts. The precise operation took more than 30 engineers and two large cranes, and lasted over 12 hours in the sweltering heatwave. Liverpool’s Vice President of Stadium Operations, Paul Cuttill, said getting the truss in place was a major achievement.

“We are delighted to see the roof truss lifted into place. This is one of the most challenging and complicated parts of the build. There has been a lot of planning involved and it took a few goes to get started due to the complexity of the lift.”

“It’s a historical moment for the stadium and the club and a fantastic achievement. Huge thanks to the incredible team from our stadium and contractors to get this in place in record-breaking temperatures.”

The Anfield Road end expansion, which will add an additional 7,000 seats to the stadium, is slated to be completed prior to the 2023-24 season. According to Cuttill, the construction is still on target, both for time and budget, despite covid-19 and soaring construction material costs. Liverpool had negotiated for a fixed price contract early on, which has helped keep costs reasonable. The club also purchased much of the needed materials before the massive surge in prices caused by supply chain issues.

“A lot of the materials we purchased before the build,” said Cuttill. “The steel was ordered ready to go. Hopefully we managed to mitigate serious issues by being one step ahead.”

The next big milestone will be to removal of the current roof on the Anfield Road end. That work is slated to take place during the break in Premier League action while the FIFA World Cup takes place in Qatar this winter.