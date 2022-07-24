Liverpool FC Community Remembers Former Owner David Moores

The Liverpool FC community lost one of their quiet giants on Friday when it was announced that former owner and chairman David Moores passed away at the age of 76. His wife, Marge, passed away just weeks prior.

David Moores grew up in Liverpool as a fan of the Reds despite his uncle being chairman of crosstown rivals, Everton. Moores bought a 51% stake in Liverpool FC in 1991, and he owned and ran the club until the ill-fated sale to Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2007 after realizing he didn’t have the funds himself to keep Liverpool competitive. Under his ownership, Liverpool appointed the likes of Roy Evans, Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez. The club won 10 trophies under his direction, including the 2005 Champions League.

Moores was know as a consummate custodian of the club, avoiding the spotlight himself while fiercely backing the managers appointed during his tenure. He was also a favorite of many of the players themselves.

RIP Mr Chairman

When I think of the good times I had at @LFC David Moores was at the heart of it. He will be sorely missed. Thank you for what you did for me & the club. ❤️ https://t.co/ktq4WIuxwa — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 22, 2022

Rip chairman.... genuinely one of the best, thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends of one of @LFC biggest and greatest fans .. Ynwa chairman https://t.co/w572bkbZdd — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) July 22, 2022

Marina & I are both very saddened by the passing of David Moores. He was a loyal Liverpool fan whose dream came true when he was appointed Chairman, & he did a tremendous amount to help the Club. Our condolences go to his family. He’ll be greatly missed by all who knew him. RIP — Sir Kenny Dalglish (@kennethdalglish) July 22, 2022

Thanks for everything you did to make this club great, Mr. Chairman. You’ll Never Walk Alone.