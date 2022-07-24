Stefan Bajcetic is a Big Fabinho Fan

17-year old Spanish midfielder Stefan Bajcetic joined Liverpool from Spanish side Celta Vigo in February 2021. And tough as it was to leave his home country, his learning at Liverpool has made the move worth it.

“I think this is the best club for me to develop and I’m happy – I’ve always been happy”, he said.

“It was difficult to leave all my friends, my family and the place I was living for all my life. But I love the football here and that’s my dream.”

Bajcetic featured in the senior lineup against RB Leipzig in last week’s friendly. Prior to that he travelled to Asia for the Reds’ international tour.

He can play centre-back or defensive midfielder, depending on the need, and these qualities make him a potential understudy to the great Fabinho. And Bajcetic is already a fan.

“Especially for this club, the way he [Fabinho] plays, I think, is the best, and I always try to look at him and learn from him”, he said.

“It’s obviously tough to play like him but I always try to look at him and learn from his positioning, his pressing and all that.”

His hope is to continue to develop and get game time for Liverpool, whether it is for the first team or youth levels.

“I just want to play football and stay fit because last year I was injured at the end of the season. I just want to be fit, playing and trying to impress.”