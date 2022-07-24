Thiago Discusses ‘Proper Running’ and Other Nuggets of Wisdom from Pre-Season

As if Thiago isn’t already charming, attractive, and an elegant footballer, he’s also a mentor and guide to the young ones. In this case, it’s none other than Darwin Nunez, Liverpool’s new recruit from Benfica.

Fellow Spanish speaker Thiago has been helping him settle into life at Liverpool.

“At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players that come”, said Thiago.

“Because of the language I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team.”

Despite his storied background and years of experience, Thiago himself continues to learn, especially under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp. Klopp demands fitness, physicality, and a high work rate from his players.

“More than running itself, it’s more about the proper running – high intensity and also the right sprints in the right moments”, said Thiago, about Klopp’s game.

“You improve in that, you improve for your team as well. As a player you grow up with that.

“It was an important experience that I lived, these two years under the manager’s teaching, but it will be even better this season.”

Having completed their international tour, the Liverpool squad now buckle down into the intense part of pre-season with serious training sessions, preparing for the Premier League season to begin.

“Try to win all the trophies we can, try to win as many games as we can and put in a high performance” - says Thiago, about his aim this season.