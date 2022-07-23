Rumour Mongering: What’s The Deal With Matheus Nunes?

This is not the first time a player has been tenuously linked with Liverpool and it won’t be the last. All week there’s been several reports out of Portugal that the Reds are negotiating for Matheus Nunes. The 23 year old is a central midfielder for Sporting CP in Portugal. This rumour is like a madlibs for recent Liverpool transfers. Liverpool’s last two big signings came from the Portuguese league, obviously, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez. Diaz came from FC Porto and Nunez came from Benfica, so signing Nunes from Sporting CP would complete the Portuguese trifecta.

The current chatter around this deal is coming solely from the Portuguese press. Correio da Manhã reported yesterday that Liverpool are opening ‘Formal Negotiations’ with Sporting over the midfielder. Another Portuguese outlet, O Jogo, is reporting that Sporting has a £51million price tag for the player.

However, from the English side of things, there’s nothing but denial that this rumour is happening. James Pearce tweeted yesterday that any talk of Nunes to Liverpool is “nonsense”. He’s not the most reliable guy when it comes to Liverpool moves, but Fab Romano also tweeted that Liverpool are not targeting Nunes, with the caveat that Jude Bellingham is the target for Liverpool.

So, Nunes is probably not going to be a Liverpool player and all this chatter is probably agent driven so that whoever Nunes signs for pays more money.