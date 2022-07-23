Klopp Jokingly Laments Getting ‘Played’ By Leipzig

Liverpool began the Austrian leg of their preseason tour with the first of two games at Red Bull Arena on Thursday. The Reds came out victorious in a 5-0 win against RB Leipzig. After the match, a convivial Jürgen Klopp spoke to Leipzig’s media for a quick post-match interview. With him, he brought Naby Keïta and Ibrahima Konaté, both of whom Liverpool acquired from the Austrian club.

When asked about how the midfielder and defender are getting on at the club, Klopp couldn’t resist making a joke about the transfer fee.

“These are two great guys that you’ve given us,” Klopp said, before cheekily adding, “even though you played us a little and we paid way too much money for them! We’re still really happy.”

Both players took the joke in the spirit that Klopp intended it, cracking up when he shot them a smirk.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with RB Leipzig, and both Keïta and Konaté’s transfers were smooth and amicable. This was evident by the warm reception both received from the home fans when they took the pitch. After the game, both players took time to acknowledge the fans as well, returning the appreciation.

Liverpool’s next match will be against Salzburg, again at the Red Bull Arena, before returning to England for the final phase of their preseason.