Andy Robertson on Darwin Nunez: “We Don’t Have Any Worries About Him”

Liverpool beat RB Leipzig 5-0 in a pre-season friendly yesterday, with a goal from Mohamed Salah, and a quadruple set from expensive new recruit Darwin Nunez. And left-back Andy Robertson is delighted that his new team-mate got a boost of confidence in his early days.

“It always takes time to get used to new signings. We’ve all been through it ourselves, so it’s no different. Maybe there’s outside pressure on him in terms of the fee and everything like that, but to us it doesn’t matter”, he said.

Nunez joined Liverpool in the current transfer window on a club-record £85m transfer deal from Benfica. Expectations from him are high, and some early bouts of internet trolling have not helped.

But Robertson is not concerned with the fee.

“People have come in on small fees, big fees – it doesn’t matter”, he said. “We know they have to take time to get used to our system, get used to our style of play, to get used to how we want them to play and things like that.”

The process of adapting to Jurgen Klopp’s intense pressing game is more important, he believes.

“He’s adapting, he’s getting fitter, he’s getting stronger – like all of us are in pre-season – and he needs time to adapt”, said Robertson.

“Today will do him a world of good. Today will give him a lot of confidence in terms of in front of goal and everything, which is obviously so important for a striker. So, delighted about that and we don’t have any worries about him. But it’s just about having a bit of time with him, having a bit of patience, and we’ve got that and hopefully the Liverpool fans have it as well.