Sadio Mane was named African Player of the Year for the second year in a row. This time, however, the Senegalese international will be returning to Bavaria rather than Merseyside after the award show.

After a blockbuster 2021-22 campaign in which the 30-year-old led his nation to lift the 2022 African Cup of Nations trophy, won both domestic cups with Liverpool, and came minutes away from winning both the Premier League and Champions League, it was only fitting that the ex-Red added another feather to his cap.

33 goals and eight assists for club and country across all competitions also puts the attacker in the running for 2022 Ballon d’Or, although Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is likely the favorite.

Mane still managed to end his seven-year stay at Anfield on a high, moving to Bayern Munich to take on a new challenge after playing an vital role in a magical Liverpool season.

Mane was also instrumental in Senegal qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, scoring the winning penalty in a shootout with Mohamed Salah’s Egypt in a near mirror image of the shootout against the same opponent in the CAF final.

Indeed, it was his former teammate in Salah, along with Chelsea goalkeeper and international teammate Edouard Mendy, who Mane once again bested to win the individual award, claiming the title of Africa’s best player for the second year running.

Once a Red, always a Red. Congrats to you, Mane.