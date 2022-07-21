RB Leipzig 0, Liverpool 5 - Match Recap: Eagerly Awaiting This Week’s Nunez Fail Comp

RB LEIPZIG 0 - 5 LIVERPOOL

Liverpool: Salah 8’, Nunez48’ (pen), 51’, 68’, 90’

Pre-Match

The starting line-up is, with the glaring exception of Adrian in for Alisson, largely what you’d expect to see on opening day.

Klopp & Co. have been building the fitness back up. The first match saw the first team regulars get a 30-minute run out. That was extended to a full half for most key starters in the second match. It’ll be interesting to see if the starters get an hour today.

First Half

Liverpool Starting XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Goal! And it’s one that gegenpressing master Jurgen Klopp will love. The initial thrust into the box was lost, but Mo was quick to win it back, played a quick 1-2 with Firmino, and left the keeper no chance with the finish.

Liverpool are looking good in and out of possession. However, they’ve lost out with a fair few attempted long balls, trying to play either Salah or Diaz in over the top. Regardless, it has left Leipzig out a long way from goal, and being closed down when it doesn’t quite come off.

Adrian hasn’t had much to do this evening, but he made a big save when called upon, just before halftime. We—Fowler willing—won’t be calling on his services much this season, but nice to know that he’s not just here as a spectator (although he has mostly been exactly that thus far).

Elsewhere, Bobby has looked excellent. If new boy Darwin Nunez has been eyeing that #9 kit, he will need to learn a thing or two from the Brazilian first. Diaz looks as exciting as ever, but a little more output from the Colombian would be appreciated.

On defense, both center backs done well to keep things quiet and have stepped out on numerous occasions to intercept a pass and start a new attack. And the full backs continue to look like the best in the world at their respective positions. So, business as usual.

Second Half

Liverpool Second Half XI: Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Tiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

It’s a mixed approach today, with the Liverpool boss keeping most of the starting XI on the pitch, at least for the start of the second half. Of course, all eyes will be on Darwin Nunez, who is still looking for his first Liverpool goal.

Penalty! Luiz Diaz tries to pounce on a loose ball, and gets there ahead of the goalkeeper, who cleans him out. As clear of a penalty as you’ll find.

GOAL!! Nunez steps up and hits it hard to the keeper’s right. The keeper gets a strong hand on it, but the shot is too powerful and cannot be kept out. The new striker’s relief to break his egg, even on a pen, is tangible. And the celebration from the team says it all: this is a goal everyone wanted to see.

GOAL!!! And another goal for the new signing, just minutes after his first! It comes once again from winning the ball back high up the pitch. Trent then lays the ball off for Nunez, who takes a touch and drives it across the face of goal into the far corner. NICE.

Substitutions: Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Gomez, Jones, Bajcetic, and Davies comes on for Salah, Thiago, Fabhino, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Diaz, and Adrian.

GOAL!!! It’s a hat trick for Nunez! Bajcetic wins the ball high up the pitch, picks out Harvey Elliott’s run into the box, and Elliot plays it across to Nunez, who slots with a cool first time finish. Weird, almost like people were overreacting about Nunez not scoring during his first 50 minutes in a Liverpool shirt in meaningless matches?

Nunez already has a hat trick but could easily have more. He just missed from a header, and has created a few other half chances as well. Carvalho is also impressing out there. The future of Liverpool’s attack looks bright!

GOAL! And who else could it be? Carvalho drives at the defense and lays it off for Nunez, who hits it first time. The keeper should do better, but it still counts!

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

Caveats apply, of course. It’s preseason. If we can’t be too bothered after losing 4-0 to United then we can’t be too excited about defeating RB Leipzig 5-0. But we can get excited about Nunez not only breaking his duck (or egg or whatever), but scoring four goals and being an all-around nuisance for 45 minutes.