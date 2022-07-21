Stefan Bajcetic Still Training With First-Team After Preseason Tour of Asia

Courtesy of Paul Gorst of the Liverpool ECHO, Stefan Bajectic, the 17-year-old Spanish youngster from Celta Vigo is continuing to train with the first team at Liverpool FC’s training camp in Austria.

It is perhaps no surprise. Pepijn Lijnders had singled out the Spain U18 international as someone to watch out for back in January.

“I really believe in our project looking at our academy. For example, I spent yesterday morning at the Academy to speak with the coaches and Alex Inglethorpe.” “We look all the time at the Academy. Our U18s played against Burnley in the FA Youth Cup (earlier that week) and we had Bobby Clark, Luke Chambers, Stefan Bajcetic, they all stand out.” “I hope they come with us during the pre-season because it is important for them to have a proper pre-season to know exactly how we want to do things.”

Well, I assume preseason went very well for young Stefan. Originally a centre-back, Bajectic has increasingly played more as a holding midfielder, as he moved up through the youth ranks to Barry Lewtas’ U23 side.

Being able to work under players like Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho in between games for the youth teams will surely be a boon to his development. And if we presume what Jürgen Klopp said about Tyler Morton being viewed as more of an “8” is true, that presumably leaves a backup holding midfielder open, behind Fabinho, Henderson, and Milner who is listed as a backup for every spot on the team. It’ll be interesting to see if Stefan sticks around the first-team squad this squad and make the odd cup appearance. Fingers crossed for this year’s promising preseason youngster story.