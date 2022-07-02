Transfer Rumour Mill: Liverpool Battle Chelsea For Juventus Star

Despite the common understanding that Liverpool have finished their transfer business for this window, links between the club and other players continue to persist. Liverpool have been known to surprise everyone with a sneakily completed deal, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility that there could be another player incoming, but it is unlikely.

Nevertheless, the press has continued to circulate rumours that Jürgen Klopp and the transfer team are interested in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot is currently 27-years-old, and he’s played in Italy since moving there from PSG on a free transfer in 2019.

While the Reds might have interest in the Frenchman, the could be biding their time with the expectation of trying to scoop him up in the winter or next summer. If that’s the case, reports say that Chelsea are also looking to bring him into their midfield as well.

According to the Italian press, both Premier League teams are courting the French star, who is under contract at Juventus until 2024.

If Klopp is looking to refresh an aging midfield, picking up a 28-year-old next season might be a stretch. However, if the team believes that he is worth it, the way Thiago Alcantara was, then they’ve proven in the past that they’ll take the chance on him.