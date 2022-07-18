 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rumor Mongering: Rennes Striker as Firmino Replacement

More changes to come for the Liverpool front line?

By Mari Lewis
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 18, 2022 in Kirkby, England.
Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After Sadio Mané’s trasfer to Bayern Munich, Darwinn Núñez’s arrival, and Mohamed Salah’s new contract creating a changed look up front for the 2022/23 season, the Mirror has connected the Reds to more changes up front today.

Apparently we might see Roberto Firmino’s exit plans “accelerated,” as the club supposedly has eyes on Rennes striker Martin Terrier. Terrier is 25, and scored 21 goals last season — though from a wide position. He had previously been linked to Liverpool around Mané’s exit, and thus the present rumor is a re-evaluation of Liverpool’s front line options, as Firmino has not signed a new deal.

West Ham, Leeds, and Barcelona are also eying the 25-year-old.

