Rangers Reportedly Agree £4M Fee for Liverpool Defender Ben Davies

Earlier last week it was reported that defender Ben Davies was left behind in Liverpool as the rest of the team jetted off for Asia as several teams were interested in a transfer. The 26 year old was brought in from Preston North End during the January transfer window in 2021 as an emergency option during the massive center back injury crisis, and then promptly got injured himself.

With the rest of the defensive unit returning to health last summer, and Ibrahima Konaté joining the club, Davies was deemed surplus to requirements. He went on loan to Sheffield United in the Championship last season, where he made 22 appearances in the league.

This summer, Liverpool looked to find a permanent home for Davies. There have several clubs who were linked to him, with Rangers the latest. Apparently talks have progressed quickly as all of the club-connected journalists are reporting that Liverpool have agreed to a £4 million deal to send the player to Glasgow.

Rangers agreed a £4m deal with Liverpool for Ben Davies — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 17, 2022

Assuming all goes will with the physicals and personal terms between Davies and Rangers, Liverpool are set to make a profit of over £2 million after the 20% sell on fee for Preston North End for a player who never made a first team appearance for the club.