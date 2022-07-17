18-Year Old Harvey Davies Speaks About His First Senior Appearance for the Reds

18-year old Harvey Davies made his first appearance as a Liverpool senior team goalkeeper against Crystal Palace, during the friendly in Singapore. Traveling as a part of Jurgen Klopp’s 37-man squad on international tour, the youngster was delighted to end the game with a clean sheet.

“It was obviously really special for me – first game I’ve played so now the debut is done. It was nice to do it out here in Singapore in front of all these fans as well”, he said.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family. I know they were all watching back home; it was a bit of a shame they couldn’t be here but I know they will be absolutely really proud of me and I’m really happy for myself as well.”

Davies joined Liverpool U-9s, and then went on to sign his first professional contract with the club in July 2021.

Training alongside the first team on tour, Davies has had a chance to improve his game, and display some of his skills as well.

“We work on all things we face in the game: crossing, distribution, shot-stopping. I had bits to do tonight and I’m pleased with how I played. I think the team did well as well”, he said.

He hopes to now “keep cracking on, keep making next steps”.

“I made a step tonight. And pretty much just keep going up and try not to slow down and just keep making the same progress that I can.”