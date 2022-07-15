Klopp Offers Post-Match Injury Updates

After the match today Jürgen Klopp answered press questions about fitness issues in the squad ahead of August’s Community Shield match against Manchester City.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was forced off the pitch in Singapore — injured while taking a shot against Crystal Palace at the end of the first half. Klopp was unable to offer any detail on the midfielder’s injury, noting that it is a muscle issue that requires “further assessment.”

The injury is a shame for the midfielder, who had looked bright thus far in pre-season, and would have been hoping either to secure a move in this window or fight for playing time if he stays on Merseyside.

Klopp commiserates with Oxlade-Chamberlain’s luck, saying, “Of course it’s very disappointing for us because Oxlade trained all the time really well since the pre-season started.

“It happened obviously with Ox in the past when it gets more intense and something can happen. Now this is just a muscle thing and that’s OK. We had worse situations, so I’m OK with it.

“I don’t know exactly how long it will take but he will be back and then it’s all fine. He is obviously a top-class player and he can help us.”

Alisson, who is out with an abdominal issue, is expected to sit out for the rest of pre-season but has a chance of playing against Manchester City. Diogo Jota has been ruled out of both pre-season and the Community Shield with the injury he picked up early in pre-season training.

“Ali, he feels a muscle, abdominal. It’s nothing serious but, again, we prepare a full season. So he can train but just not like before, so he should not play in the moment. Not normal goalie training but he has a pre-season, so he doesn’t lose time.

“But yeah, these kind of things happen. The boys have to travel a lot and train and you never know exactly.

“It’s only little things, nothing serious but we have to be careful because the rest of the season is much longer than the start.”