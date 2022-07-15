Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

| Friday, July 15th |

Pre-Season | Singapore National Stadium

1:35PM BST / 8:35 AM EST

Liverpool Football Club kicked off their 2022-23 campaign in Thailand against Manchester United. The results did not go the way we wanted with the Reds losing 4-0, but local fans offered a rousing welcome to the squad which helped boost spirits. The lineup saw club youth like Tyler Morton, Harvey Elliott, and Isaac Mabaya called up for a start, alongside seasoned Jordan Henderson and Bobby Firmino. New recruit Fabio Carvalho also featured in the starting lineup.

The next game against Crystal Palace will take place in Singapore, and the Reds will be without Diogo Jota who is still out due to a recurring hamstring injury. More worryingly, Alisson felt a niggle during warm-up yesterday and remains a doubt for the game today. Continuing game time is likely for newcomers Carvalho and Darwin Nunez, as well as other youth players who will be looking to display their skills during pre-season in the hopes of Premier League, or at the very least domestic cup, action.

Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Cheikhou Kouyate, who have not travelled to Singapore. They will likely field younger players. Prior to this they played friendlies against Accrington Stanley and Millwall.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | No Coverage (Canada) | No Coverage (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | No Coverage (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LIVERPOOL





This is how we line up for our second pre-season outing, against Crystal Palace, in Singapore: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2022

CRYSTAL PALACE

Here we go



Our starting XI to take on Liverpool #CPFC | #Tour2022 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) July 15, 2022

