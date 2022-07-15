Jurgen Klopp Talks Up Reds Midfield Starlet

Liverpool missed out on what was reportedly sole only midfield target this summer transfer window when Aurélien Tchouaméni snubbed Anfield to join Real Madrid.

However, Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp does not share concerns coming from some corners of the Liverpool support who worry a current midfield beginning to grow long in tooth will be sufficient.

This is because while the likes of Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham will surely be targeted next summer, Liverpool staff have expressed confidence in the crop of youngsters itching to play a significant role in the upcoming season.

Curtis Jones has plenty to prove after a lackluster 2021-22 campaign, and even at the tender age of 21, it is not a stretch to say that it is a make-or-break year for the academy product. Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho’s debut against Manchester United in Thailand showed that the former Fulham prodigy looks set to slot into the engine room.

However, it is arguably Harvey Elliot who possess the greatest potential to lead the next generation of Liverpool midfielders. A blazing start, a devastating ankle injury, rapid rehabilitation, but a stop-start conclusion to last season has allowed the 19-year-old(!) to fly under the radar coming into this campaign. However, both Klopp and the player himself appear confident that this season will show that last time out wasn’t just a flash in the pan:

“For me, Harvey Elliott is a new signing as well, after last season how he started,” Klopp said speaking at a press conference in Singapore ahead of Friday’s friendly with Crystal Palace.

“He is very young, came back brilliant, then had a little low, that is completely normal after being that long out. So, really excited about seeing him.”

“To be honest, there is no need for a new midfielder,” Klopp continued regarding the clamor for midfield reinforcements.

“We cannot just add on midfielders. We respect the contracts with our boys as well, that means as long as we signed them they get all our support – in training, between the sessions, during the games and between the games.

“That is the situation we have; really, you can count our midfielders.

If Elliot, Carvalho, Jones (and—fingers crossed—Bellingham) are able to come good on the fraction of the potential they have shown, then Reds fans could be looking at one of THE dominant midfield for years to come.