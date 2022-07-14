Goalkeeper Eartha Cumings Joins Liverpool FC Women

Liverpool FC Women have finally announced another one of their anticipated signings, with goalkeeper Eartha Cumings joining from Charlton Athletic.

The 23 year old Edinburgh-born shot stopper joins after two years with Charlton, having been named their Players’ Player of the Year, and club Player of the Year, with nine clean sheets in the last campaign and almost 15 hours without conceding a goal. Cumings also secured her first international cap this past year and helped Scotland to a penalty shoot out victory against Hungary in February.

Cumings will likely come in as number two behind Rachael Laws, as Rylee Foster continues her rehabilitation following the injuries she sustained in October. Manager Matt Beard couldn’t be happier with the signing, frankly.

“We were impressed with Eartha’s athleticism, her shot-stopping was unbelievable and her distribution was good,” Beard told the club website.

“Her performances have got her recognition with her national team as well. [Joe] Pottsie was really keen, he’d been monitoring her all season, and the two games we played against Charlton last year she really impressed in those games.

“At that point she was at the top of our list and we were able to get the deal done.”

Cumings has already joined the squad for their preseason training at the Campus training ground, and is eager to get integrated into the new squad ahead of what will be a new challenge - the FA WSL.

“It feels amazing to have joined such a huge club and I’m really excited,” Cumings herself said.

“I was super keen as soon as I heard there was a chance of me coming here. I just want to help the team wherever I can, settle in and help the squad.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the goalkeepers who are already here, everything I’ve heard about them they seem like great people.

“Obviously Rachael had a great season last year and Charlotte came in partway through the season and did really well stepping up to a higher level. I’m really looking forward to pulling on such an historic shirt.”