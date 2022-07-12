Liverpool vs. Manchester United Live Updates: Lineups, Preview, and How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. MANCHESTER UNITED

|Tuesday, July 12th |

Pre-Season | Rajamangala Stadium

2:00PM BST/9:00AM EST

Did you miss them? Liverpool Football Club kick off their 2022-23 campaign with a preseason friendly in Bangkok. The Reds face their local rivals Manchester United in front of a packed crowd of Thai fans.

Since it is the first game back, key players may be integrated slowly. Diogo Jota recently ruled himself out of participation due to a lingering hamstring injury picked up in his final game for Portugal. However, the excitement of preseason comes from the opportunity to see the new players and youngsters in action. Liverpool’s new players to watch out for are Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Núñez. New winger Calvin Ramsay did not make the trip abroad because he’s still recovering from an injury.

Some youngsters to look out for in the 37-man named Liverpool squad include Isaac Mabaya, Tyler Morton, Leighton Clarkson, Melkamu Frauendorf, James Norris and goalkeepers Harvey Davies and Fabian Mrozek.

VIEWING OPTIONS

Online Streaming: LFCTV GO

Television: LFCTV (UK) | No Coverage (USA) | 10 Play (Australia) | No Coverage (Canada) | No Coverage (India) | Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia) | SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria) | No Coverage (Singapore) | SuperSport Premier League (South Africa) | full listings on LiveSoccerTV

LIVERPOOL

⚪ Here’s how we line-up for our first pre-season outing of 2022 ⚪#LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2022

MANCHESTER UNITED

Just dropped: our first starting XI of #MUTOUR22! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 12, 2022

