False Alarm: Darwin Núñez Fit After “Scare”

Images from training had some supporters worried

By Mari Lewis
Liverpool’s newly signed player, forward Darwin Núñez warm up with their teammates during their training session at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 July 2022.
Photo by Anusak Laowilas/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Though tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United comes a bit too soon for Diogo Jota, new signing Darwin Núñez should be on show — though tuned-in fans on social media might have suffered a scare in the buildup to the Reds’ summer work.

Yesterday, the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle captured a shot of Núñez sidelined and getting medical attention on his foot while in training:

Luckily, however, it proved likley to be a false alarm: the forward had picked up a blister, a pre-season injury all of us can probably relate to.

Either way, the forward has since seemed fine:

As it stands, Liverpool supporters should expect to see Núñez suit up for Liverpool against Manchester United on Tuesday.

