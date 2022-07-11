False Alarm: Darwin Núñez Fit After “Scare”

Though tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Manchester United comes a bit too soon for Diogo Jota, new signing Darwin Núñez should be on show — though tuned-in fans on social media might have suffered a scare in the buildup to the Reds’ summer work.

Yesterday, the Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle captured a shot of Núñez sidelined and getting medical attention on his foot while in training:

Nunez sitting out a part of the session (alongside Thiago) with what looks an issue with his left foot #LFC pic.twitter.com/z7fspQPM5W — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 11, 2022

Luckily, however, it proved likley to be a false alarm: the forward had picked up a blister, a pre-season injury all of us can probably relate to.

Either way, the forward has since seemed fine:

Doesn’t look much to worry about for #LFC on this evidence pic.twitter.com/eOT8sYDyXq — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) July 11, 2022

As it stands, Liverpool supporters should expect to see Núñez suit up for Liverpool against Manchester United on Tuesday.